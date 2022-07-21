Liz Truss pledges tax reforms to help with childcare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss pledges tax reforms to help with childcare

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 4.01pm Updated: July 21 2022, 4.21pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has pledged tax reforms to prevent people being penalised for taking time off work to care for family members or children.

The Foreign Secretary said if she becomes prime minister she would launch a review to allow households to be treated as single tax entities.

But Labour MP Stella Creasy accused Ms Truss of plotting to take the UK “back to the 1950s” by considering using taxes to “make women stay home”.

Under Ms Truss’s proposal, individuals would be able to transfer their personal allowance for tax free earnings within their household.

It would mean an earner could keep a higher proportion of their income before it is taxed while someone they live with focuses on caring duties.

Ahead of the review, no decisions have been made on what proportion of their personal allowance would be transferable, nor can the campaign team put a cost on the policy yet.

Ms Truss said: “Hardworking families are the bedrock of a stable society, and one of my top priorities as prime minister would be easing the tax burden on families. They don’t just look after themselves but also build communities, charities and even businesses.

“I want to make sure that our tax system works for them. We will review the taxation of families to ensure people aren’t penalised for taking time out to care for their children or elderly relatives.”

The Truss campaign said the approach would reflect models used in Germany and the United States.

She will hope the pledge appeals to the Tory membership, who will vote over the summer whether to make her or Rishi Sunak leader.

Ms Creasy said: “Families across this country are crying out for affordable childcare so that they don’t have to choose between their career and their kids – instead of helping them and investing in provision, Liz Truss seems to think taxes should be used to make women stay home instead.

“It shows you this Tory party wants to take Britain back to the 1950s, not help everyone thrive in the 2020s.”

