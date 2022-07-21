Brexit divorce bill could soar by £5bn, Treasury admits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Brexit divorce bill could soar by £5bn, Treasury admits

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 4.43pm
The Chief Secretary to the Treasury blamed rising interest rates affecting EU pension obligations for the increasing cost (Tim Ireland/PA)
The UK’s Brexit divorce bill could soar to £42.5 billion after the Treasury increased its estimate of the payments owed to the European Union by more than £5 billion.

Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, blamed rising interest rates affecting EU pension obligations for the increasing cost on Thursday.

Originally the Government estimated the bill covering spending commitments made during the 47 years of the UK’s membership of the bloc would be between £35 billion and £39 billion.

The Treasury’s latest estimate put the figure at £42.5 billion – up from £37.3 billion a year ago.

That is a rise of £5.2 billion.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Clarke said the rise is primarily down to the UK’s obligations for EU pensions.

“The primary drivers are the latest discount rates and inflation assumptions, which are centrally set by the Government for valuing long-term liabilities,” he added.

“However, given this is a multi-decade liability, the variables used in this forecast will continue to fluctuate up and down.”

Up until the end of last year, the UK says it has paid £5.8 billion to the EU as part of the agreement.

A Treasury spokesman added: “The unprecedented recent rise in inflation and changes in discount rates have increased our pensions liability, which is the biggest reason for the increased estimate.

“The true cost of the settlement is confirmed when payments are made, based on the value at the time. The Treasury continues to monitor and verify these payments in line with the negotiated agreement.”

