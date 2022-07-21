Heckling as Northern Ireland Protocol Bill introduced to House of Lords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heckling as Northern Ireland Protocol Bill introduced to House of Lords

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 6.39pm
The Bill will return for a second reading at a future date (PA)
The Bill will return for a second reading at a future date (PA)

A controversial move to rip up parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland has been heckled as it was introduced in the House of Lords in an indication of the rocky ride ahead.

There was laughter as a number of members were heard to observe “they’ll be lucky”, as the unelected chamber’s agreement to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was formally requested by the Commons, following its approval by MPs.

Some peers also shouted “not content” for the Bill’s first reading, at which point proposed legislation is usually waved through ahead of a future comprehensive debate.

It forced the deputy speaker to stop and repeat the question seeking approval for the initial parliamentary stage of the Bill and allow its progress.

Battle lines have already been drawn over the contentious legislation in the Lords, where the Government does not have an overall majority, and sets the scene for a lengthy stand-off between the two Houses following the summer break.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.

Boris Johnson’s Government has said the Bill is necessary to safeguard peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

But critics have warned it would be an “unacceptable breach” of international law and fuel distrust of Britain.

The Bill will return for a second reading at a future date.

