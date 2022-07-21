Sir Keir Starmer opens up about ‘burden’ of ‘beergate’ saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Keir Starmer opens up about ‘burden’ of ‘beergate’ saga

By Press Association
July 21 2022, 9.01pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has opened up about his experience of the “beergate” saga, saying he “hated” being subject to a criminal investigation.

The Labour leader said the probe into claims he breached Covid rules weighed on him like a “burden”, and he was “massively pleased” when he was cleared.

Sir Keir and his deputy Angela Rayner had pledged to resign if they received fines in relation to a gathering in the offices of a local Labour MP in England’s north east in April 2021.

However, Durham Constabulary found there was no case to answer.

The investigation, if it had resulted in fixed-penalty notices, would have plunged the party into political turmoil just as Westminster was grappling with the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Speaking to Beth Rigby Interviews on Sky News, Sir Keir said: “I really hated it, if I’m honest, being subject to a criminal investigation, when you’ve been the director of public prosecutions, I hated it.

“And I’m not like other people in many respects, who may say, well, it doesn’t really matter… it really meant a lot to me.

“It was a burden that I was carrying.

“I’m trying not to show it of course.

“But it was, you know, it was there every day.

“And of course, I was massively pleased when the decision came through, completely exonerated me.”

The Labour leader said he spoke to his wife before putting his “whole career on the line” by pledging to resign if he was found to have broken the rules.

“Everything I’ve ever done, been a lawyer, I’ve worked in Northern Ireland, I’ve been director of public prosecutions, been an MP, leader of the Labour Party, I put all of that on the line,” he said.

“And I wasn’t going to do that until I sat down as I did on that Sunday, and talked it through with Vic, my wife.”

He said he was in the north west of the country when the police announced they had decided to launch an investigation into the matter after receiving “significant new information”.

“I got the train back that afternoon and I knew in my gut, what I was going to do, Vic knew I was going to do,” he said.

“And she supported me through it.

“But I needed to talk to her about it, (it) was such a big decision.”

Keir Starmer visit to Gateshead
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Reflecting on his leadership, and how he may be viewed, Sir Keir said he does not think he is boring, but: “I’m not going to pretend that I think that politics is a branch of the entertainment business, it’s not.

“All the formalities of the Parliament, the way we debate, I find it very stifling,” he said.

“What I like is when we get out, we go around the country, we talk to people where they are, whatever they are doing.

“And I often say to them, what do you want from a government?

“What’s the thing that you want most?

“And none of them say to me, ‘oh, we need a bit more entertainment’.

“‘We need a few one liners’.

“They say ‘I want someone serious, who understands my life’.”

Pressed on Labour’s position on the recent train strikes which crippled the country, Sir Keir said he told his shadow cabinet that those in government have to “resolve these issues”.

“One of the problems we’ve had in a party for a long time now is that we envisage ourselves as in opposition the whole time, we have to get in the mindset of being in government,” he said.

“If you’re in government, this was what I said to my shadow cabinet when we had the discussion… and you’re around the Cabinet table, then you have to resolve these issues, you have to make sure that the negotiations complete successfully.

“You can’t have a Cabinet meeting and then go out onto the picket line.

“That’s not to say you don’t support what’s going on, you don’t understand why people are taking industrial action… but my job is to make sure we have a Labour government, and to make sure that all of us face the public and all of us understand what leadership means, and leadership means that you are running the country.”

He added that “of course” a prime minister cannot go on a picket line.

“The Prime Minister has to run the country, has to bring people together around the negotiating table,” he said.

“But that can’t be and shouldn’t be translated into a lack of understanding, to just how much people are struggling after 10 years of Tory failure on the economy.”

