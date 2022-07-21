Home Office faces challenges in meeting target on police numbers, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Office faces challenges in meeting target on police numbers, MPs warn

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 12.04am Updated: July 22 2022, 10.55am
The department must hire another 6,500 officers by next March to reach the target (Simon Galloway/PA)
The department must hire another 6,500 officers by next March to reach the target (Simon Galloway/PA)

The Home Office faces “significant challenges” in fulfilling its promise to recruit 20,000 more police officers and realising the benefits of the uplift, MPs have warned.

The department must hire another 6,500 officers by next March to reach the target, which could be hampered by an increasingly competitive employment market and a decline in public trust in policing, according to the Commons’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The PAC criticised the programme’s focus so far “on getting people through the door” without setting out how the new officers’ impact on crime will be assessed.

MPs on the powerful committee also expressed concern that the way new recruits are assigned to forces, a process which is “out of date by at least seven years”, does not give the forces what they need to respond to the demands they face.

The PAC highlighted a “pressing need to reform aspects of police culture and make forces more representative of the communities they serve”.

The committee also questioned the capacity of the criminal justice system to handle a rise in criminal prosecutions that could stem from a higher number of officers.

PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier said: “If the Home Office does hit its target of 20,000 new police officers by March 2023, the PAC will be delighted to be able to recognise a programme delivered on time, and see Government learn lessons for other programmes.

“But it appears this success will only be on the narrowest metric of numbers through the door – the process for assigning which force’s door these recruits go through is years out of date and the exercise does not appear to have progressed the urgent need to make forces more representative of the communities they serve.

“If the promises of this recruitment are met, there will be a substantial increase in the number of criminal prosecutions brought before the courts which PAC recently reported are already facing a record and worsening backlog of cases.

“The Home Office and the wider criminal justice system do not yet seem to fully understand the extent of this impact and the serious risk it poses to any promised gains, in terms of cutting crime and increasing public safety, from the increased police numbers.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are pleased to see the committee recognising the success of the manifesto commitment to recruit 20,000 more police officers, with over 13,500 additional officers already recruited in forces across England and Wales.

“We will now review the recommendations provided by the committee and respond in due course.”

