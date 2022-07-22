Retail sales decline slows after jubilee celebrations boost food stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Retail sales decline slows after jubilee celebrations boost food stores

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 7.43am Updated: July 22 2022, 9.47am
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The decline in UK retail sales slowed last month as grocery stores were buoyed by bumper demand for food and drink by shoppers wanting to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 0.1% in June as the boost in the food trade was more than offset by another slump in fuel sales.

A consensus of economists had predicted a 0.2% fall in the latest monthly reading.

UK retail sales
(PA Graphics)

It came after a heavier than previously thought slump in retail sales in May, with the ONS revising down its original prediction of a 0.5% decline to 0.8%.

Heather Bovill, ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators, said: “After taking account of rising prices, retail sales fell slightly in June and although they remain above their pre-pandemic level, the broader trend is one of decline.

“After a fall in May, food sales picked up due to the jubilee celebrations, but this was the only sector to report an increase.”

Food store sales volumes increased by 3.1%, picking up following a recent downward trend for the sector as more people returned to restaurants and pubs following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

In previous months, retailers had highlighted a decline in volumes because of the increased cost of products and pressure on household bills.

Ms Bovill suggested “concerns around affordability” had more of an impact on demand for clothing and household goods.

Sales at non-food stores dropped by 0.7% for the month, driven by a 4.7% drop in sales volumes at clothing stores, while household goods were down 3.7%.

Fuel sales also saw a particularly sharp drop for the month, falling 4.3% in response to a record jump in petrol prices in June.

The sales decline was the biggest since October last year, when labour shortages and supply constraints led to shortages at forecourts across the UK.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “The cost-of-living crunch caused by record inflation continue to damage consumer confidence and stifle household spending.

“Discretionary spending and particularly bigger purchases were put off as consumers become increasingly concerned about the future.”

