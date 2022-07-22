Economic growth ‘slowed to a crawl’ as demand weakened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Economic growth ‘slowed to a crawl’ as demand weakened

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 10.39am
The UK private sector saw growth slow further in July, according to new figures (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK private sector growth “slowed to a crawl” in July as weaker customer demand and staff shortages weighed on industry, according to new figures.

The closely followed S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers index (PMI) report showed a reading of 52.8 for July, dropping from a 53.7 reading for June.

The reading represented a new 17-month low.

Nevertheless, it was slightly above the predictions over a consensus of economists who had forecast 52.5 for the month.

The survey of UK business showed a slowdown in output growth driven by “softer demand”.

As a result, the manufacturing sector saw activity decline for the first month since May 2020 as goods producers blamed a lack of new work to replace completed orders.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “UK economic growth slowed to a crawl in July, registering the slowest expansion since the lockdowns of early-2021.

“Although not yet in decline, with pent-up demand for vehicles and consumer-oriented services such as travel and tourism helping to sustain growth in July, the PMI is now at a level consistent with just 0.2% GDP growth.

“Forward-looking indicators suggest worse is to come.

“Manufacturing order books are now deteriorating for the first time in one-and-a-half years as inflows of new work are insufficient to keep workforces busy, which is usually a precursor to output and jobs being cut in coming months.”

The new report also highlighted that slowing overall activity in July was partly caused by “ongoing capacity constraints arising from shortages of materials and staff”.

Nevertheless, the services sector continued to outperform other areas of industry, although its own growth slowed slightly.

Firms revealed that cost inflation eased for the second consecutive month to bring monthly cost rises to a 10-month low, with the easing particularly notable among manufacturing firms.

As a result, there was also a slowdown in increases to the prices charged by companies to their customers.

Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS (Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply), said: “Private sector firms left little to get excited about in July with the softest rise in activity since February 2021 but there was a scrap of improvement in some areas that offered light relief.

“The rise in input costs was the lowest since September 2021 with a slight stabilisation in fuel costs and some commodity prices had started to drop.”

