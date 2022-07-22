‘More people cutting back on food to pay energy bills’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘More people cutting back on food to pay energy bills’

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 10.53am Updated: July 22 2022, 12.11pm
Gas bills soared in April for millions of households (Alamy/PA)
Gas bills soared in April for millions of households (Alamy/PA)

More and more people are struggling to pay their energy bills, new research shows, with half of UK adults cutting back on how much food they buy.

A new survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that 46% of adults who pay energy bills are finding it very or somewhat difficult to afford them.

(PA Graphics)

The research was carried out between July 6 and July 17, and shows an increase from 43% saying the same in the previous two-week period.

The ONS said one in five of those questioned reported borrowing more money or taking out more credit over the last month compared with the same period a year ago.

The survey also found that 46% said they would not be able to save any money over the next year.

(PA Graphics)

But it is not just savings that are taking a hit.

People are able to put less food on their tables because of the rising cost of living.

Exactly half of all adults said they are buying less in a food shop, with an equal proportion saying they are spending more than usual to do their normal shop.

The twice-monthly survey continues to show a deteriorating position for UK households.

Inflation – the measure of how much more expensive things are getting for households – has reached 40-year highs in recent months.

The most recent data shows that households now have to spend £9.40 more for every £100 they spent a year ago to buy the same things.

A large part of this is because of rising global energy prices, which have not only pushed up the cost of heating homes, but also the cost of buying many everyday items that need energy.

The survey also examined other problems for UK residents.

One in seven people went abroad over the last four weeks, and a third of those said they experienced travel disruption.

Those travelling by air whose journeys were disrupted reported delayed flights or more time waiting on the plane (92%) and longer than normal queues at the airport (54%).

