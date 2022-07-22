Single-use plastics ban to take full effect after UK Government move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Single-use plastics ban to take full effect after UK Government move

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 12.35pm
The UK Government has exempted the ban from the Internal Market Act (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Scotland’s single-use plastics ban is to become fully effective after the UK Government opted to exempt it from the Internal Market Act.

The controversial legislation was designed to manage regulatory divergence between the countries of the UK but has been criticised as a “power grab” by devolved administrations.

Under the terms of the Act, businesses in Scotland were allowed to provide banned items which originated elsewhere in the UK.

But the change – which takes effect on August 12 – means it will be an offence to supply plastic goods such as cutlery, straws, cups and food containers.

Scotland’s circular economy minister Lorna Slater said: “Banning many of the most problematic single-use plastic items in Scotland is an important step in the fight against waste.

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater said the change means all businesses must ‘switch to sustainable alternatives’ (PA)

“By choosing reusable alternatives we can all help decrease litter and cut emissions.

“Protecting Scotland’s environment is a devolved matter and decisions like this should be ours to make.

“It is wholly unacceptable that this was put at risk by the UK Internal Market Act, which the UK Government imposed without our consent.

“While it is frustrating that the UK Government did not act in time, today’s action will provide certainty to businesses and consumers.

“I look forward to seeing businesses all across Scotland make the switch to sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics.”

