Maternal rights campaigners attack Truss childcare tax plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Maternal rights campaigners attack Truss childcare tax plan

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 1.51pm
Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the children’s charity, Little Miracles in Peterborough, to speak about the cost-of-living pressures and her vision to ease the burden on families. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss meeting staff and children during a visit to the children’s charity, Little Miracles in Peterborough, to speak about the cost-of-living pressures and her vision to ease the burden on families. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss’ plans to give stay-at-home parents a tax break will cause “a mass exodus of women from the workforce”, campaigners have said.

The Conservative leadership contender has proposed allowing individuals to transfer more of their personal allowance for tax-free earnings within their household.

This would mean one parent could keep a higher proportion of their income before it is taxed while the other focuses on caring duties.

But Joeli Brearley, founder and CEO of maternal rights campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed, said the proposals would remove choice from women unless childcare was also made cheaper.

MONEY Childcare
(PA Graphics)

Speaking to PA, she said: “Initially the policy sounds great, because of course stay-at-home parents do deserve to be remunerated for the really valuable work that they do and we have been arguing for that for a long time.

“However, if you give couples tax breaks for one person staying at home, we know it’s women that will leave the workforce, not men.”

Ms Brearley said the high cost of childcare in the UK meant the attractiveness of a tax break would leave women with little choice but to stay at home.

She said: “Couples compare that cost of childcare to the salary of the woman, not the man.

“It actually removes choices from women rather than increasing choices for women, so inevitably we will see a mass exodus of women from the workforce. It just doesn’t add up for family finances.”

Ms Brearley added that it was “deeply frustrating” that Ms Truss “doesn’t see the impact of a policy like this” despite having served as minister for women and equalities since September 2019.

She said: “We are very nervous about what Lis Truss will do to childcare if she becomes Prime Minister.”

The proportion of women aged between 25 and 35 leaving the workforce to look after children is already on the rise, increasing 12.6% in 2021 according to the Office for National Statistics.

Ms Brearley said the answer was more funding for childcare and better wages for childcare workers, along with higher pay for men taking paternity leave to encourage fathers to play a greater role in looking after their children.

Announcing the policy on Thursday, Ms Truss said: “Hard-working families are the bedrock of a stable society, and one of my top priorities as prime minister would be easing the tax burden on families.

“They don’t just look after themselves but also build communities, charities and even businesses.

“I want to make sure that our tax system works for them. We will review the taxation of families to ensure people aren’t penalised for taking time out to care for their children or elderly relatives.”

But Labour’s Stella Creasy said the policy would take the UK “back to the 1950s” and “make women stay home”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier