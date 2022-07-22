Further waves of coronavirus possible over winter, Sturgeon warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Further waves of coronavirus possible over winter, Sturgeon warns

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 2.55pm
Nicola Sturgeon said further waves of coronavirus are likely over the winter (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said further waves of coronavirus are likely over the winter (PA)

The First Minister has warned of “further waves” of Covid-19 in the winter months amid a seven-week spike in cases.

While coronavirus restrictions have been eased in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to take necessary precautions to prevent “serious illness” from the virus.

Her warnings come as Covid-19 cases in Scotland increase for the seventh week in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics.

One in 15 people were estimated to have the virus in the week ending July 14.

Nicola Sturgeon visit to Forge Medical Centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was speaking during a visit to the Forge Medical Centre in Parkhead, Glasgow (Jeff J Mitchell)

This is around 340,900 Scots – about 6.48% of the population.

It is a slight increase on the estimated 334,000 people who had the virus in the week to July 7, with Scotland having the highest proportion of people infected of all UK nations.

Ms Sturgeon said it is difficult to look ahead at what may happen with the virus, but added “common sense” suggests the virus is not going to “suddenly disappear”.

Speaking to the PA news agency at a medical centre in Parkhead, Glasgow, she added: “As we go into winter, we may well see further waves of Covid.

“It is a virus that is continuing to mutate and change and that’s causing real challenges.”

But she said taking measures to protect yourself – such as receiving all doses of the coronavirus vaccine – will help Scots stay safe.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

“The challenge in winter is always exacerbated by the other pressures that health services will cope with round about the winter period,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“This is something we’ve got to continue to take seriously.

“Life has returned more or less to normal but with the virus still circulating, it makes sense to take precautions and to protect yourself as much as possible.

“Crucially, make sure you have all doses of the vaccine. There will be an autumn booster programme for certain groups in the population, over 50s and people with particular conditions.

“It’s really important that you make sure your vaccines are fully up to date because that is providing the best possible protection against serious illness.”

