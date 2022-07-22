Tougher penalties for drug crime would damage work to tackle crisis – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tougher penalties for drug crime would damage work to tackle crisis – minister

By Press Association
July 22 2022, 5.03pm
Angela Constance has warned of the dangers of toughening punishment for drug possession (PA)

UK Government plans for tougher penalties for drug possession could lead to “significant risks” for vulnerable Scots, Scotland’s drug policy minister Angela Constance has said.

Recreational drug users would face tougher sanctions including passport and driving licence seizures under new proposals outlined by the Home Office earlier this week.

It is thought the measures would crack down on substance abuse, according to the UK Government.

But Ms Constance has written to Tom Pursglove, Westminster’s new crime and policing minister, to condemn the proposals.

It comes as Scotland’s Drug Deaths Taskforce published its final report into the crisis, including 20 recommendations for action by both governments.

Angela Constance said tougher criminal sanctions have ‘not in the past proven successful in preventing drug deaths’ (PA)

Taskforce chairman David Strang said on Thursday that major cultural change is needed to reduce Scotland’s drug deaths, including removing the stigma and discrimination around addiction.

Mr Strang, a former chief constable, also said the punishment of addicts has to stop.

“Addiction is not a crime,” he said. “You can’t punish people out of addiction.”

In 2020, there were 1,339 drug-related deaths in Scotland, a rate far above the rest of the UK and higher than any European country.

Ms Constance has told her Westminster counterpart that the proposals, which would be enforced in Scotland, would be damaging to the efforts to resolve the drug deaths crisis north of the border.

Outlining her “disappointment” at the Home Office report, Ms Constance said the measures would be ineffective.

She said: “Increasing or expanding criminal sanctions have not in the past proven successful in preventing drug deaths.

“I would therefore oppose any decision to require Scotland to implement any of these measures and would highlight the significant risks inherent in this approach.”

She also urged Mr Pursglove to provide a detailed response to the recommendations from the independent Scottish Drug Deaths Taskforce.

The report called for swift and decisive action and included 20 evidence-based recommendations, including for the UK Government to immediately review the law to enable a public health approach to drugs.

Ms Constance added: “In the meantime, we continue to do everything in our power to implement a public health approach.

“I would therefore welcome your commitment to working together to tackle drug-related harms and deaths.”

