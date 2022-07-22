Sir Keir Starmer announces mini-frontbench reshuffle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Keir Starmer announced a mini-reshuffle of the Labour frontbench on Friday, with a several changes in roles.

Chris Elmore becomes the parliamentary lead for the Labour Party chair while retaining his responsibilities as a whip.

Mr Elmore was previously the shadow minister for media, data and digital infrastructure.

Happy to announce that I have been appointed as Shadow Minister for Media, Data and Digital Infrastructure! — Stephanie Peacock (@Steph_Peacock) July 22, 2022

Rachel Hopkins will move from her role as shadow minister for the Cabinet Office to become shadow minister for veterans.

Stephanie Peacock will move from shadow veterans minister to replace Mr Elmore, while Kerry McCarthy will be the new climate change shadow minister.

Sir Keir said: “The more time we give the Tories, the more damage they will do. We have a plan to reboot our economy, revitalise our public services and re-energise our communities. Only Labour can provide the fresh start the country needs.”