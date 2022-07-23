Rishi Sunak praised as ‘charismatic’ and ‘a strong family man’ after speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak praised as ‘charismatic’ and ‘a strong family man’ after speech

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 12.18pm
Rishi Sunak, with daughters Krishna, Anushka and wife Akshata Murthy (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak came across as “charismatic” and a “strong family man” during a speech, some Conservative Party members have said.

The Tory leadership candidate appeared at a tyre shop in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, on Saturday to urge members to give him their vote.

During the 10-minute talk and in answering questions from the audience, Mr Sunak spoke about his policy vision and his background as the son of a GP father and chemist mother.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak during a visit to Vaculug tyre specialists in Grantham, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next prime minister (Danny Lawson/PA)

Many in attendance applauded and cheered as he delivered the speech.

One, Marion Webb, 72, who lives near Grantham, said afterwards: “There was lots to think about.

“I’m sure we all take our vote very seriously so we are all going to listen to all the views and make up our minds and do what’s best because we realise that this is not just for a leader, which is serious enough, but it’s for the prime minister.

“I didn’t know about his background before.

“I didn’t know about his father being a GP and I get the idea of a very strong family man who is very caring.”

“I suppose his views on taxes are well known but I think we got the human element and more of the idea of a rounded person.”

Ben Lavender, 18, from Grantham, said, while he intended to vote for Mr Sunak, he thought the chances of victory were “50/50”.

He added: “He seemed very charismatic.

“I think watching the debate the other night he seems more charismatic than Liz Truss.”

Juliet Donoghue, a former Conservative councillor in Rushcliffe, said she thought he was “amazing”.

She added: “I was impressed with him.

“I think he’s got a background in health and I feel he’s a man of integrity and I would like to see him representing the UK as a statesman, as prime minister because you can talk about years of experience but if you don’t have a good heart and integrity what’s the point.

“So I think he ticks those boxes.”

“I think to be fair on Liz Truss, I think they’re both strong candidates but my favourite is him and I like that fact that he’s from a health background and, you know, he knows sacrifice that GP’s take, his dad was one but top on integrity and honesty and let’s start rebuilding on that.

“We might not get it all right but it’s a good start.”

Craig Leyland, a local businessman and leader of East Lindsey District Council in Lincolnshire was still undecided.

He said: “I have to say that the two candidates here today weren’t necessarily the ones I was expecting to see, certainly one of them was, but I had another preference but, you know, we are where we are and I’ve got to make a decision based on what will be best for the country.”

