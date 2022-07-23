Anas Sarwar told to follow Welsh counterpart in backing Scottish indyref – SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anas Sarwar told to follow Welsh counterpart in backing Scottish indyref – SNP

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 2.42pm Updated: July 23 2022, 3.16pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has called for enhanced devolution as an alternative to an independence referendum. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scottish Labour must follow their Welsh counterparts in backing an independence referendum, an SNP MSP has said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans to hold a second referendum on October 19 next year.

A referendum bill has been referred to the UK Supreme Court to determine whether Holyrood has the power to put the question to Scots.

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader has previously criticised the push for a second vote – after a majority of Scots voted against independence in 2014.

But the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has now backed the Scottish Government’s calls for an independence referendum.

The SNP “won an election on the basis they would seek another referendum”, the Welsh Labour leader told BBC Radio 4 on Friday.

“How can that be denied to the Scottish people?”

Now Paul McLennan, SNP MSP for East Lothian, said Mr Sarwar was at odds with his Welsh counterpart by denying the mandate for a second independence referendum.

He said: “Respecting the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland should not be ground-breaking, but Mark Drakeford has set himself apart from democracy deniers Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer by recognising the cast-iron mandate delivered for a referendum.

“Anas Sarwar’s democracy-denying position has been laid bare once again by the Welsh First Minister.

“If Labour in Wales recognise the democratic will of the people of Scotland, why won’t Scottish Labour?”

First Minister Mark Drakeford
Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford backed Scottish independence (Welsh Government/PA)

He accused Mr Sarwar’s party of “standing side by side” with the Conservatives by refusing to back a referendum.

“There is no doubt at the mandate delivered for a referendum and the people of Scotland will have their say and the chance to escape the chaos of Westminster control and build a fairer, more equal independent country.”

Earlier this month, Mr Sarwar outlined a vision for enhanced devolution and co-operation between the UK and Scottish Governments as an alternative to independence.

Scottish Labour Constitution spokeswoman Sarah Boyack said: “Contrary to the SNP’s spin, most Scots don’t want a referendum next year.

“People want the Scottish Government to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis and saving our struggling NHS.

“While the SNP peddle division and empty promises, Scottish Labour are fighting to build a better future for Scotland using the powers we have right now.”

