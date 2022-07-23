Environmental groups issue autumn warning for concerted protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Environmental groups issue autumn warning for concerted protests

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 5.28pm
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Environmental protest groups have claimed they will band together this autumn to bring Westminster to a standstill and drive the police to “breaking point”.

Hundreds of activists staged a sit-in outside Parliament on Saturday, in what one organiser described as “normal people dipping a toe in” before widespread civil disobedience on October 1.

Groups including Insulate Britain, Stop the War, Just Stop Oil, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project want to force the Government to reduce energy bills while banning the extraction of fossil fuels.

Environmental protest – London
Environmental groups take part in a mass protest in Parliament Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The idea is that we’re getting normal people dipping a toe in civil disobedience, and sitting in the road is really the first step to not doing what you’re told,” Gabby Ditton, 28, from Norwich, an organiser of Saturday’s protest said.

“And then hopefully everyone will come back in October where the plan is to get thousands of people arrested.

“When they ask you to move you say, ‘I’m very sorry officer, I can’t do that, unless you give me my demand.’

“Effectively, you get so many people arrested that the police reach breaking point, they can’t cope anymore.”

Environmental protest – London
Police talking to members of environmental groups (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Several activists in Westminster seemed to have been drawn from the ranks of Extinction Rebellion, flying the same XR flags that were seen when London ground to a halt in 2019.

Russ Peterson, an Extinction Rebellion member who travelled down from Northampton, said he was marching for his children and grandchildren.

“Look at what we’re doing to the planet and what they’re going to have to live with,” he said.

“We had a small glimpse of it Monday and Tuesday this week when it was 40C, and you think, that was two days.

“Can you imagine that for a week or two weeks? It would be unbearable, and that’s what’s going to happen unless we change things drastically.”

Environmental protest – London
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Marchers converged on Westminster from different sites across the capital, shouting slogans against fossil fuels as they moved through the central London traffic.

Cheers went up when two groups met at the corner of Whitehall Place on the way to Parliament Square, which has been stripped of its grass by this week’s heatwave.

Among the climate change protesters was Nelly, a makeshift white elephant and veteran of a dozen marches, which theatre designer Michael Taylor created out of plastazote, nylon and bamboo.

The costume was held aloft by two activists, clad in thick padded trousers, for over an hour as they headed towards Parliament in temperatures of around 24C.

A third man, wearing camouflage gear and what appeared to be a bus conductors’ hat, held Nelly’s trunk with a piece of string and occasionally bent down to check on the occupants.

“It’s hot and it’s heavy – it’s ok for about two hours, and that’s really when you long to hand it over to someone else,” Mr Taylor said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier