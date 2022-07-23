‘Not a word’ Putin says can be trusted, says Liz Truss after Odesa attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Not a word’ Putin says can be trusted, says Liz Truss after Odesa attack

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 5.36pm Updated: July 23 2022, 7.06pm
Liz Truss condemned the Russian attack during a visit to Ashley House, Marden, Kent, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Saturday July 23, 2022 (James Manning/PA)
Liz Truss condemned the Russian attack during a visit to Ashley House, Marden, Kent, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Saturday July 23, 2022 (James Manning/PA)

Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian city just hours after Moscow signed a deal to allow grain exports to start up again has been branded “appalling” and proof Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the hit on the Black Sea port of Odesa was “completely unwarranted”.

The attack came just hours after Russia signed deals with Kyiv to allow grain exports to resume from the southern city.

Ms Truss said “not a word” President Vladimir Putin says can be trusted.

Speaking at a campaign event in Kent, the Tory leadership candidate said: “It is absolutely appalling that only a day after striking this deal, Vladimir Putin has launched a completely unwarranted attack on Odesa.

“It shows that not a word he says can be trusted. And we need to urgently work with our international partners to find a better way of getting the grain out of Ukraine that doesn’t involve Russia and their broken promises.”

“It’s despicable that Vladimir Putin has attacked Odesa less than 24 hours after signing the Istanbul agreements,” shadow foreign secretary David Lammy tweeted.

“This a shameless attempt to use food as a weapon of war as millions face starvation.”

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who left Odesa earlier this week, said he was “baffled by how the international community was bluffed” by Russia.

He tweeted: “Two days after I depart the city it’s attacked.

“As I said in my previous tweet – you cannot trust Russia.

“Baffled by how the international community was bluffed by Russia’s plan to re-open the port.

“More courage & leadership please from the West to help Odesa.”

The Ukrainian military said two Russian missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, but did not say what damage had been caused or whether there had been casualties.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko tweeted that it had taken Russia less than 24 hours to break its promise following the agreement.

He wrote: “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for global food crisis.”

