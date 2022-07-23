Ministers accused of ‘power-grab’ as dozens of planning decisions overturned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local authorities in Scotland were overruled in almost half of all planning appeals in the last year, according to new figures.

The Planning and Environmental Appeals Division’s annual report shows 45% of council planning decisions which were appealed were overturned in 2021/22.

It means 164 decisions were overturned by the Scottish Government out of a total of 367 appeals.

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the Government of “ignoring the views of local communities”.

Argyll and Bute was the worst affected area, with six out of seven council decisions changed.

In total, 18 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities had a rate of more than half of decisions being lost on appeal by Scottish Government ministers.

Miles Briggs, local government spokesperson for the Scottish Tories, said: “This is the latest evidence of an SNP power-grab on our local authorities.

“It is completely unacceptable that almost half of decisions made by our local authorities in the last year were then overturned by the Scottish Government.

“It is what we’ve come to expect from SNP ministers, though, who love centralisation and ignoring the views of local communities.

“The SNP like to pretend they know what’s best for local communities, but then they arrogantly overrule a whole host of decisions made by councils.

“We know the impact planning application outcomes can have on local communities, and it is those local people who know how best decisions will affect them.”

The figures show East Dunbartonshire, South Ayrshire, Dundee and Highland councils all had more than 60% of decisions overturned at the appeal stage.

Mr Briggs added: “It shouldn’t be up to out-of-touch SNP-Green ministers who are miles away in Edinburgh to overrule local decisions.

“The SNP should start treating our councils with the respect they deserve rather than always seeking to meddle in their business.”

The Lothian MSP added that the Tories would not overturn planning decisions made at a local level.

The Scottish Government said most planning appeal decisions are made by an independent reporter, while local authorities are responsible for deciding on almost all applications.

A spokesperson said: “The vast majority of planning appeals that come to Scottish ministers are decided by an independent reporter who is required to take into account local views and make the decision on the planning merits of the case in accordance with the local development plan, unless material considerations indicate otherwise.

“During the last financial year, a total of 172 planning appeal decisions in Scotland were made by reporters.

“In contrast, approximately 27,000 planning applications are decided each year by Scotland’s local planning authorities, of which around 94.5% are granted.”