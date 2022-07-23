Government must rule out high rail fare rises, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Government must rule out high rail fare rises, says Labour

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 12.04am
Price rises are capped at the same rate as the retail price index from the previous July (Jane Barlow/PA)
Price rises are capped at the same rate as the retail price index from the previous July (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour has urged the Scottish Government to ensure travellers don’t face “eye-watering” rail fare rises.

Under the grant agreement between the Scottish Government and the newly-nationalised ScotRail, fare rises – which take effect every January – are capped at the same rate as rises to the retail price index (RPI) from the previous July.

But inflation has caused the RPI to increase by almost 11.8%, meaning this could be passed on to ScotRail users.

Such a rise would result in the price of a peak return between Glasgow and Edinburgh rising to more than £30.

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby urged the Scottish Government to use the first fare review to show “what kind of a railway they want to run”.

“The last thing Scotland’s long-suffering rail passengers need is a record-breaking fare hikes next winter, at the very time people will be struggling to heat their homes,” he said.

“This year, the SNP nodded through the biggest increases in a decade during a cost-of-living crisis – they cannot make the same mistake again.

“If the SNP continue with their signature blend of chronic mismanagement and punitive fare hikes, it spells disaster for Scotland’s railways and our emissions targets.

“This will be the first fare rise since they took full control of ScotRail – they need to show what kind of a railway they want to run and rule out a rip-off rise.”

Glasgow Central Station – Scotland
Inflation rises could cause the price of a peak return between Glasgow and Edinburgh to jump to more than £30 (David Cheskin/PA)

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth announced earlier this year the Scottish Government would hold a “fair fares review” to assess ticket prices, which would report in 2023, although she told a Holyrood committee she would push officials to report sooner.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that rail fares are affordable for passengers and taxpayers across Scotland. That includes taking time to consider what future fares increases would look like – no decisions have been taken yet with regards to the RPI figure just announced.

“For a decade, the Scottish Government has kept fares increases down by ensuring they are in line with no more than RPI, with some fares on average up to 20% cheaper than the rest of Great Britain.

“We know how challenging the cost-of-living crisis is for people who need to use public transport right now, and are looking carefully at what more can be done to ensure that passengers can get the best value fare for their journey at all times.

“Public ownership of ScotRail means delivering a service which listens and responds to passenger need. We will continue to develop further initiatives with longer-term benefits that make rail a better choice as we work towards our ambitious net-zero targets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier