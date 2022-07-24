Scottish ministers asked to explain £330m taxpayer-backed deal with metal tycoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish ministers asked to explain £330m taxpayer-backed deal with metal tycoon

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 12.58pm
Sanjeev Gupta’s firm GFG Alliance is currently the subject of a fraud investigation (Danny Lawson/PA)
Scottish ministers are facing transparency calls after it was revealed a metal tycoon under investigation for fraud paid just £5 towards the acquisition of a Highlands smelting plant – with taxpayers financing the rest of the £330 million deal.

Entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta, chief executive of Liberty Steel, acquired the aluminium plant and two adjacent hydro power plants in 2016.

The Scottish Government has contributed up to half a billion pounds in guaranteed loans for the smelter and the hydro power plants, worth a total of £586 million.

And the deal has come under fire after the Sunday Times revealed Mr Gupta’s firm contributed £5 to the deal, according to documents filed at Company House.

Mr Gupta’s family empire, GFG Alliance, is the subject of alleged fraud and money laundering investigations.

The company have denied any wrongdoing.

Now the Scottish Liberal Democrats economy spokesperson, Willie Rennie, is urging the Scottish Government to “end the secrecy” and announce the details of the deal.

It comes as the UK Government withdrew guarantees on £400 million of loans Greensill Capital made to the tycoon’s companies.

The Scottish Government has been urged to follow suit and protect hundreds of million pounds of public finances.

Mr Rennie said: “The SNP Government has been gullible once again.

“Two thousand jobs were promised by Gupta which have not been delivered.

“We knew that the Scottish Government’s industrial intervention strategy was a disaster, but this takes it to a new level.

“We need a statement from ministers to finally properly explain this deal, the financial exposure for the Government and its detailed plan to recover the position and limit the exposure for the taxpayer.”

Jamie Halcro Johnson, Scottish Conservative business spokesperson, told the Sunday Times it was “staggering” the Government was prepared to risk more than half a billion pounds.

