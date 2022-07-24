Labour would prioritise ‘growth, growth, growth’, Starmer to declare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour would prioritise ‘growth, growth, growth’, Starmer to declare

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 10.32pm Updated: July 24 2022, 11.40pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Lucy Powell and Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with Lucy Powell and Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will use a speech in Liverpool on Monday to say that the priorities for the next Labour government will be “growth, growth, growth”.

Revealing plans for an Industrial Strategy Council as part of a wider speech on the economy, the Labour leader is expected to say that under his party, growth would be “strong, secure and fair”.

His visit to Liverpool comes as attention is focused on the Tory leadership contest and the race to Number 10, with the two candidates set to face-off in a televised BBC debate on Monday evening.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves
Sir Keir Starmer said he and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will provide 'sound finances' and 'strong, secure and fair growth' (PA)

Sir Keir will use the speech to condemn the record of the Conservative Government over the last decade, while also hitting out at the “Thatcherite cosplay” from Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

He will say: “Whether it’s the cost of living or recovering from the pandemic, our economy is weaker than its competitors. Less resilient. Brittle. And ultimately, we are all poorer for it.

“With me and with [shadow chancellor] Rachel Reeves, you will always get sound finances; careful spending; strong, secure and fair growth.

“There will be no magic money tree economics with us.”

Sir Keir will outline his vision for an Industrial Strategy Council, which Labour says will be placed on a statutory footing, as a “permanent part of the landscape that sets out strategic national priorities that go beyond the political cycle”.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Sir Keir Starmer condemned the ‘Thatcherite cosplay’ from Tory leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)

It will, Sir Keir will say, hold the Government accountable for decision-making.

The Labour leader is also expected to hit back at any suggestion that economic growth and the UK’s push for net-zero are incompatible.

“An economy can grow and leave some of its people behind,” he will say. “But a nation based on contribution cannot grow in that way.

“We will not be distracted by the siren calls – from the right or the left – that say economic growth and net-zero do not go together.”

But Sir Keir also faced a challenge from the left of his party, after former leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey urged the party leadership to be more radical on economic policy.

She told The Guardian: “We are living through the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, with household fuel and water bills soaring, while rail fares continue to rack up.

“It’s critical that Labour remains on the side of public opinion here, and that we go into the next election with our existing policies on public ownership.”

