Minister’s briefing on infected blood was inaccuarate, senior medic says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Minister’s briefing on infected blood was inaccuarate, senior medic says

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 3.16pm
An inquiry is taking place in London (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
An inquiry is taking place in London (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)

Part of a ministerial briefing on the infected blood scandal was inaccurate, a former senior medical officer has told an inquiry.

In 2005, the Scottish health minister was given a “line to take” that a review to determine who had received infected blood products had begun in the early 1990s when tests became available.

However Professor Aileen Keel said the decision to conduct the exercise was taken in mid-1994 by the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) and it began in January 1995.

The Scottish Executive health minister at the time was Andy Kerr.

Prof Keel, who held a number of senior roles advising government between 1992 and 2015, was giving evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry in London.

In written correspondence with the inquiry team, she was asked about a briefing given to ministers in January 2005 and whether the “line to take” on the “lookback exercise” was accurate.

Her written response said: “I believe this ‘line to take’ was inaccurate, probably due to a less than full grasp of the detail of the chronology around the setting up of the lookback exercise.”

The policy decision to have a review was made in mid-1994, she said, after an earlier pilot in the south east of Scotland.

She continued: “Thereafter, significant planning had to be undertaken to ensure that the other parts of Scotland, as well as the rest of the UK, were in a position to participate.

“This required time to ensure that the lookback was conducted as equitably and uniformly as possible.”

Appearing at the inquiry by videolink on Monday, Prof Keel was asked about other aspects of the exercise.

While the possibility of having such an exercise was raised before she became senior medical officer for Scotland, she said logistical concerns meant it did not go ahead.

She told the inquiry: “The logistical difficulties were very considerable, not least checking hospital records to trace recipients and then, of course, the tracking down and testing of those recipients.”

Jenni Richards QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked if the difficulties were good enough reasons to avoid holding the exercise.

Prof Keel responded: “Well, hindsight’s a great thing. Clearly, the lookback did eventually take place and was demonstrated to be feasible.

“Although the difficulties encountered in other bits of Scotland – particularly the west, as I’ve already mentioned, and indeed the rest of the UK – were very, very considerable.”

The contaminated blood scandal has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, leaving thousands of patients infected with hepatitis and HIV, and causing many early deaths.

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and relied on regular injections of the blood product Factor VIII to survive.

These patients were unaware they were receiving contaminated Factor VIII and, despite repeated warnings at the top of government, continued to be given the product throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

The inquiry before Sir Brian Langstaff continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier