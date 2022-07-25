Calls for Government to ‘reconsider’ Rwanda deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for Government to ‘reconsider’ Rwanda deal

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 5.56pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A group of MPs and peers has called on Priti Patel to “reconsider” the plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) wrote to the Home Secretary warning of safety concerns and questioning the legality of the deal.

In the letter, dated July 21 and published on Monday, committee chairman Joanna Cherry said: “The Joint Committee on Human Rights hopes that the Government will demonstrate commitment to human rights and the protection of refugees and reconsider the UK-Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership (MEDP).”

She said the JCHR was “concerned that the agreement has been put in place without adequate assurances as to the safety of those removed to Rwanda.”

The letter said: “Removing asylum seekers to a state where they face a real risk of serious human rights abuses, or of being sent on to a dangerous third country as a result of an inadequate asylum system, is inconsistent with the UK’s human rights obligations.

“While we have received mixed reports on the safety of Rwanda, particularly for vulnerable groups, and the adequacy of its asylum system, we are not satisfied that it is a sufficiently safe destination to be a partner in this kind of asylum agreement.”

The agreement could be seen as “outsourcing of the UK’s own obligations under the Refugee Convention to another country”, it added.

Migrant Crisis
The Hope Hostel in Kigali, Rwanda (Victoria Jones/PA)

The committee said it shared the Home Office’s desire to curb the number of Channel crossings but said it was “unconvinced” the plan is an “appropriate, or indeed effective, way to achieve this aim”.

The MPs and peers also warned it was “unclear” from evidence heard by the committee so far whether those selected to be sent to Rwanda will have “adequate opportunity to challenge their removal.”

Last week, a High Court hearing revealed the Foreign Office advised the UK Government against sending asylum seekers to the east African nation and that the country had been accused of recruiting refugees for military conflicts.

But Rwandan government officials defended its human rights recorded and said the information was inaccurate.

The first deportation flight was grounded in June after a series of legal challenges, and another attempt is yet to be scheduled.

Both governments have insisted the plan is legally sound.

The letter comes after the Commons Home Affairs Committee found there was “no evidence” the Rwanda policy was acting as a deterrent.

More than 15,300 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies since the start of this year, according to provisional Government figures.

