National Tutoring Programme will ‘fail’ pupils unless it reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

National Tutoring Programme will ‘fail’ pupils unless it reforms

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 12.05am
The Government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme (NTP) is at risk of failing if it does not implement much-needed reforms, a new report argues (PA)
The Government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme (NTP) is at risk of failing if it does not implement much-needed reforms, a new report argues (PA)

The Government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme (NTP) is at risk of failing if it does not implement much-needed reforms, a new report argues.

For the 2022/23 academic year, Tribal Group, Education Development Trust, and Cognition Education will lead on the NTP’s delivery, replacing the previous model where Randstad was sole contractor, after it lost the contract to run the scheme.

The programme has previously been criticised for a low take-up of courses through the tuition partners route, managed by the Dutch HR firm, because of concerns about the bureaucratic nature of its booking system.

The majority of schools opted for schools-led tutoring instead, and next year schools will receive tuition funding directly from the Government, which the Department for Education (DfE) said will “simplify” the programme.

A new paper from youth charity Impetus argues that the quality of provision under the NTP thus far has been variable, with schools struggling to find high-quality tuition.

The report notes that there is not “enough high-quality tuition available for schools to use”, while regional data hides huge variations between local authorities.

In the South West, for example, around one in eight schools make use of a tuition partner, compared to nearly one in four in London.

It adds that in 2021/22, schools were able to use tutoring providers through the schools-led route “regardless of quality”, although this loophole has been closed for the next academic year.

The paper says that more high-quality, accredited tuition partners are needed if the NTP is to meet its original target of helping disadvantaged pupils catch up on lost learning from the pandemic.

Ben Gadsby, research and policy head at Impetus, and author of the report, said the Government decision to simplify the programme, following a “complicated year” with Randstad, could affect the quality of tutoring pupils receive.

Mr Gadsby said the tuition partners were quality-controlled, and that there was a risk that a move towards school-led tutoring could mean that the NTP “may not fulfil its potential”.

The report calls for the Government and the tuition partners contractor to make NTP data available to check that tuition is reaching the pupils that need it most, while the Department for Education should explore the idea of higher subsidy rates for “higher quality tuition partners”.

Impetus said that new NTP contractors should be required to include training and capacity-building to ensure a strong supply of high-quality tutors.

Mr Gadsby said: “Tutoring is one of the best-evidenced interventions for supporting young people to make accelerated progress but, two years on, quality tutoring still isn’t available to every school that needs it.

“The National Tutoring Programme has the chance to transform the lives of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. But without better data, and the ability to attract more, higher quality tutors, there is a real risk that this potential will never be met.

“Our report today outlines the steps that the new contractor, along with the Department for Education need to take to make the programme a success, so that all schools can secure the tutoring they want for their pupils.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier