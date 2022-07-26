Scottish Welfare Fund reports record number of repeat applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Welfare Fund reports record number of repeat applications

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 1.40pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

A record number of Scots have had to make repeat applications to a fund that provides emergency cash, with the cost-of-living crisis cited as one reason for the rise.

The Scottish Welfare Fund paid out almost £20.4 million in crisis grants in 2021-22 – 2% more than the previous year and the largest amount ever.

With awards averaging £115, a total of 176,880 grants were awarded over the year.

That is down from 188,470 in 2021-21, which was the highest total since the scheme was set up in 2013.

But a Scottish Government report showed that a record 80% of those applying for the grant last year were making a repeat application – up from 70% in 2020-21

“This is the highest proportion of crisis grant repeat applications in any year since the start of the Scottish Welfare Fund,” the report said.

Repeat applications to the scheme, which helps people in emergency situations, “decreased slightly” to 56% over the period April-June 2020.

But since then there had been “a relatively steep increase” with 84% of applications in January this year coming from someone who had previously asked for help.

“This likely reflects the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the increases in the cost of living seen in recent months,” the report said.

The most common reason for people applying for a crisis grant was classed as “emergency – benefit/income spent”.

This was the case in more than two-fifths (42%) of applications in 2021-22, although this was down by 9% from the previous year.

Since it was set up by the Scottish Government in April 2013, the Scottish Welfare Fund has provided help to 470,170 households – with awards totalling £341.4 million.

A third of those who received help were families with children, the report revealed, while just over half were single people living alone.

The cash is distributed by local councils, who award crisis grants and community care grants to help people live independently.

In 2021-22 a total of £54.1 million was spent on the scheme, taking it over the estimated available budget of £47 million.

That includes £33.7 million on community care grants, with 48,095 awards made in 2021-22 at an average of £692.

