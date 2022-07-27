Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to ‘disappear’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to ‘disappear’

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 2.03pm Updated: July 27 2022, 11.30pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not want Boris Johnson to “disappear” after he stands down as Prime Minister.

The Ukrainian President noted he has “no right” to interfere in the UK’s domestic affairs, but claimed he would like Mr Johnson to “be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone”.

Mr Zelensky made his remarks during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he appeared alongside his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The interview was broadcast on TalkTV at 8pm.

On whether he would support a campaign to have Mr Johnson back as prime minister, Mr Zelensky told Piers Morgan: “I have no right to play in politics inside the UK. What I can say is he is a big friend of Ukraine.

“I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone.

“I don’t want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people.

“But I am sure that whatever position he is going to take, he is always going to be with Ukraine. This is from the heart.”

Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Ukrainian Presidential Press)

Mr Zelensky was also asked about Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss and what message he would like to send them.

He said: “What can I say? I would be happy to cooperate very closely like we used to have with Boris.

“The same close relationship with the UK and Ukraine.

“I know those two candidates are very respectful, and they have the support of the people and the society from the UK.

“We know about this support. We know about the positive strength of those leaders. We would be happy to cooperate with whoever is elected as leader.

“I used to have contact with Liz Truss. Whoever is the leader, the highest level of support will be provided from the Ukraine.”

