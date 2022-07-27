Kate McCann back on air after fainting during Tory leadership debate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV journalist Kate McCann has said she is a “little bit bruised” but “totally fine” after fainting while hosting a debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The showdown between the two Tory leadership contenders was brought to a dramatic halt when she fainted off-camera while Ms Truss was speaking.

Well that wasn't how last night was supposed to end! Thanks everyone for the lovely messages❤️- I'm fine now – and apologies to @trussliz and @RishiSunak for cutting the debate short. Tonight I'll be unpicking the debate with some new polling from 7pm ( …yes, sat down!) — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) July 27, 2022

The Foreign Secretary’s horrified look and a loud crash were the signal that something had gone wrong during Tuesday’s debate.

Back on air on Wednesday evening, Ms McCann said she was feeling “a little embarrassed, a little bit bruised, but glad to be back and totally fine”.

She added: “Not necessarily what any of us expected to happen last night, I don’t think, and yeah, it was one of those moments that I think no one can really prepare for.

“I think Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were pretty shocked by it.”

Earlier, she tweeted: “Well that wasn’t how last night was supposed to end.

“Thanks everyone for the lovely messages, I’m fine now, and apologies to @trussliz and @RishiSunak for cutting the debate short.”

The TalkTV journalist was moderating Tuesday’s debate on her own after her scheduled co-host, Sun political editor Harry Cole, tested positive for Covid-19.