Sunak says he would make downblousing a criminal offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak says he would make downblousing a criminal offence

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 10.02pm
Rishi Sunak taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. He has pledged to introduce legislation to protect women and girls (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. He has pledged to introduce legislation to protect women and girls (Jacob King/PA)

Rishi Sunak has pledged to make downblousing a criminal offence, as part of a major crackdown on sex offenders to protect women and girls.

If he succeeds in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, the former chancellor announced he would make the act of taking photos down a woman’s top without consent, or “downblousing”, illegal.

At the moment in England and Wales, acts such as upskirting or voyeurism are criminalised but downblousing is not covered by existing legislation.

The former chancellor also said he would create a new emergency taskforce to hunt down grooming gangs.

Mr Sunak said: “Sexual violence against women and girls should be treated as a national emergency until it has been defeated.

“As a father of two girls, I want them to be able to go for a walk in the evening or to a shop at night without any fear of threat.

“As chancellor, I boosted support for victims to record levels – quadruple those under Labour – and a ground-breaking new approach to policing which is helping drive up prosecutions of sex offenders.

“As prime minister, I will go further. I will make it a criminal offence if you harass women by taking intimate images of them without their consent, and will introduce a major crackdown on grooming gangs.

“We can not let sensitivities over race stop us from catching dangerous criminals who prey on women, and I will not stop until we live in a society where women and girls can go about their daily lives feeling safe and secure.”

As part of his crackdown on sex offenders, Mr Sunak said the new emergency taskforce would work at the heart of the National Crime Agency, launching an investigation into any town or city where significant grooming gang activity has been found.

Suspects would be forced to explain why they have the phone numbers or contact details of children, and would have to reveal their ethnicity or nationality for the purposes of crime prevention.

The former chancellor would also launch a national grooming gangs whistleblower network to gather intelligence on gangs and create a dedicated database to help the police monitor suspects.

In order to help police identify victims of grooming gangs, Mr Sunak would boost their training, reminding officers to serve without fear or favour, including the fear of being accused of racism.

Conservative leadership bid
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has pledged to better protect women and girls (James Manning/PA)

Furthermore, to prevent any foreign perpetrators using the Human Rights Act to frustrate their deportation order, the Richmond MP would pass the Bill of Rights.

In a bid to support victims of sexual assault, a Sunak government would also extend mental health support for rape victims to be available to them for life and would ensure all survivors of sexual violence have access to same-sex spaces.

The former chancellor’s announcement comes hours after his Tory leadership rival pledged to better protect women and girls from violence and abuse, as she claimed it is the responsibility of all political leaders to “do more”.

Liz Truss insisted that over the last two years, the nation has been “shocked” by the number of high profile murders of women, many in London.

Under her plans, a standalone offence to criminalise harassment would be introduced alongside a domestic abuse register, which would include coercive and controlling behaviour and financial abuse.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier