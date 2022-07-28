Transport for London funding proposal is Government’s final offer – Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Transport for London funding proposal is Government’s final offer – Shapps

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 8.34am
A long-term funding proposal made to Transport for London is the Government’s ‘final offer’, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
A long-term funding proposal made to Transport for London (TfL) is the Government’s “final offer”, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The capital’s transport body has been reliant on money from the Government to keep services running during the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest short-term funding agreement expires on Thursday.

Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “I’ve offered TfL a settlement that supports £3.6 billion worth of projects, matching the Mayor’s own spending plans from 2019.

“This is our final offer which more than delivers for London while being fair to UK taxpayers.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Late last Friday, TfL received a long-awaited proposal for a funding settlement from the Government.

“It is important that this offer is thoroughly reviewed in order to understand its impact on Londoners and the wider economy, and this is why TfL has asked for a short-term extension to the current funding deal.

“TfL needs to consider if this draft proposal delivers the funding that is needed to avoid having to make painful cuts to London’s transport network.

“It’s in no-one’s interest to have conditions attached to this funding deal which could damage TfL, unfairly punish Londoners or our economic recovery.”

