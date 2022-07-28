Dorries interview interrupted by off-screen altercation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Dorries interview interrupted by off-screen altercation

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 9.54am Updated: July 28 2022, 10.35am
A TV interview with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries about the Commonwealth Games was interrupted by an off-camera altercation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A TV interview with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries about the Commonwealth Games was interrupted by an off-camera altercation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A TV interview with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was interrupted by an off-camera altercation.

The Cabinet minister was speaking to Sky News live from Birmingham when the sound of a dispute could be heard in the background.

Ms Dorries was being questioned by Sky’s Kay Burley about the Commonwealth Games when she became distracted by the noise.

Boris Johnson resignation
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was distracted by an off-camera altercation (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I’m sorry, Kay, the Government… I’m afraid we’re going to have to go now,” she said.

She told the presenter: “The cameraman’s in a bit of trouble.”

A man could be heard shouting: “Touch me, then. You can’t because they’ll have you arrested for assault.”

Ms Dorries said: “He’s not touching you.”

The man responded: “He can’t touch me, madam. What do you mean he ain’t touching me? He can’t, I’ll have him arrested in five seconds flat.”

Security staff were called to respond to the incident.

Ms Dorries said later: “Eventful start to the media round today but so glad to be here in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games and to see the amazing impact the Government’s £600 million investment has had on the city and region.

“Fantastic atmosphere — can’t wait for the opening ceremony tonight!”

