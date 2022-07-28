One in 12 businesses default on Covid loans, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in 12 businesses default on Covid loans, figures show

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 2.08pm Updated: July 28 2022, 3.10pm
The Treasury guaranteed the loans during the pandemic (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Around one in 12 businesses have defaulted on the Government-backed loans they took during the pandemic.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy revealed on Thursday that £414 million has so far been paid out to cover loans that have gone bad.

The data is still provisional and the final figures are likely to show much higher numbers.

By some estimates the Government might have to pay out to cover nearly 40% of the £77.1 billion that was lent during the pandemic.

During the early days of Covid-19, the Government launched three loan schemes to help out businesses as many were forced to close because of lockdowns.

Billions of pounds were paid out by banks.

To speed up the loans and to encourage banks to give them out, the Treasury said it would pay up if the businesses were unable to.

It would cover 80% of the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans and Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loans, and 100% of the Bounce Back Loans, which were designed for smaller businesses.

For the first time the data shows what banks have claimed the most.

Metro Bank and Barclays were the two single biggest claimants so far, with the Government paying them £122 million and £88 million respectively for bounce back loans. These banks have claimed back 8.5% and 0.8% of the money they lent from the Government.

Two smaller lenders – Tide and Capital on Tap – have claimed back around a quarter of the money they lent to businesses.

The banks making the biggest claims were keen to stress that these are still early figures.

Tide said its electronic systems were likely quicker to identify and then make claims.

Tide said: “As a business, we offered bounceback loans to help our customers through lockdowns and to support the Government’s efforts to help the economy during the pandemic crisis.

“We have put in claims for NPLs (non-performing loans) more quickly compared to traditional banks which are likely to do so over the coming year.

“Furthermore, the businesses we serve are typically younger, so the risk of failure is much higher. The next 12 months will give a better picture of the NPLs across all the lenders.”

It also pointed out that its lending was “limited” and it has only claimed back £15 million so far. Capital on Tap claimed even less – just £4.7 million.

The data also shows that 85% of all loans have either been fully repaid or monthly payments are being met, while 8% of borrowers have defaulted.

