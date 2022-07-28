Deliberate focus to get more girls involved in football, Sports Minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Deliberate focus to get more girls involved in football, Sports Minister says

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 4.38pm
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston insists there is a “deliberate and conscious focus” on driving up girls’ participation in football inside and outside of school.

Euro 2022 has captured the public imagination, with hosts England set to face Germany in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

BBC pundit Ian Wright spoke passionately earlier this week about the importance of seizing on this moment to ensure girls were given equal access to football in PE as boys.

England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford
Nigel Huddleston ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 match at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

One of the targets of the Football Association’s four-year Inspiring Positive Change strategy is to ensure that every primary school-aged child should have the same access to the sport as boys at school and in clubs by 2024.

The FA has reported this year that only 63% of schools offer girls’ football in PE lessons, and that only 40% of schools offer girls regular extracurricular football.

At primary level, 72% of schools offer it, that drops to 44% at secondary level.

Mr Huddleston believes the FA’s strategy, and the success of Sarina Wiegman’s side, will inspire more girls and women to take up the sport.

“There has been a deliberate and conscious focus on the strategy of how we can inspire more girls and what the legacy will be of the women’s Euros,” he told the PA news agency.

“Money has been put into it to do precisely the things (Ian Wright talked about). There has been a focus and it will have an impact. I think making sure that young people, in particular girls, can get excited about a sport at school is really important.”

Mr Huddleston has attended a number of matches in the tournament, including the opening game between England and Austria at Old Trafford.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England fans ahead of the semi-final match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield (Nick Potts/PA)

“What’s really amazing is when you look at the audience. There are lots of women and lots and lots and lots of young girls,” he said.

“It’s great to see a new generation of young girls really enthused about sport, and football in particular. Women’s sport is going from strength to strength in this country.”

The minister said discussions were continuing on who should chair the review of women’s football which was recommended in the fan-led review and that an announcement would follow soon.

Despite Mr Huddleston’s comments, some football coaches have criticised the disparity between the PE lessons for girls and boys in school.

Megan Ball, a 29-year-old girls football coach from Liverpool, said: “It’s worrying how many people think football is in the girls PE curriculum in high school.

“There’s definitely some kind of ongoing narrative that girls must do netball and gymnastics in PE.”

“If girls do enjoy football they would have to find the opportunities themselves outside of school and hope they can find a local team or know someone who can point them in the right direction,” she added.

Parents have also voiced concerns about the lack of opportunity for girls to play football in schools.

Darren Vowles, part-time coach of Portishead Town FC Girls U10s in Somerset, said: “Girls definitely don’t play as much as the boys. My daughter just finished year seven and only played football in PE in a mixed-house competition where the boys picked the teams. There were a token number of girls in each squad, and they didn’t get much playing time.

“In PE there is hardly any football. Even the school sports uniform tells you that – boys need football socks, girls don’t.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier