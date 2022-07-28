Military parents to get free wraparound childcare to support family life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Military parents to get free wraparound childcare to support family life

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.05am
Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Military parents will be granted free wraparound childcare from September to help them enjoy a “thriving family life” alongside their careers.

The Wraparound Childcare (WAC) scheme will be rolled out across the UK in the autumn term following two years of trials.

Open to eligible service families with children aged four to 11, it will provide up to 20 hours per week of free childcare before and after school during term time.

It is expected to save serving personnel about £3,000 per child each year, although the Ministry of Defence (MoD) acknowledged costs vary across the country.

The scheme, which will be open to more than 20,000 children, will give a helping hand to families who need to find new homes and schools when they relocate for work.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Our armed forces personnel sacrifice a great deal in the service of their country and whether it is providing flexible working or accommodation options, I am determined they feel supported in their family life.

“Providing free wraparound childcare is another clear way of supporting the unique challenges they face as parents and will go a long way to helping them to enjoy a thriving family life as well as a thriving career.”

Corporal Vicki Taylor of the Royal Air Force said: “Everyone I have spoken to who also benefits from wraparound childcare agrees that it’s a fantastic scheme.

“For my family it saved us financially, reduced our stress levels, and has given us more quality time with our children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier