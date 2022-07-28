Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.24am Updated: July 29 2022, 6.36am
Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister (Jacob King/PA)
Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister

Rishi Sunak has vowed to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK if he becomes the prime minister.

The Tory leadership contender and former chancellor told the Express newspaper that he would cut crime and expand prison capacity.

He reportedly wants to ensure foreign nationals who commit offences in the UK can be deported after serving jail sentences of six months rather than 12 months, as well as making eligible for removal those who are sentenced to jail three times even if no single custodial sentence exceeds the proposed six-month minimum.

Mr Sunak was quoted as saying: “We are far too soft on foreigners who commit crimes in our country so I will double the number of foreign offenders we deport.

“I will cut crime by locking the most prolific offenders up, keeping them locked up, and building the prison space needed to do so.”

He also told the paper: “The British people are one (of) the most generous and open-hearted in the world. But they expect everybody to obey the laws of the land. They want us to be tough on those who don’t.

“That’s why I’m making foreign nationals who commit offences like stealing from our shop owners, thieving from our homes or threatening victims with a knife eligible for deportation.

“Express readers will want us to take a zero-tolerance approach so I will double the number we deport to keep them safe and ensure crime never pays.”

