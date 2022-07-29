Navy to use experimental warship to test autonomous systems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Navy to use experimental warship to test autonomous systems

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 9.56am
The XV (Experimental Vessel) Patrick Blackett will be used by the Royal Navy’s innovation arm, NavyX, to test state-of-the-art technology (Ben Mitchell/PA)
The XV (Experimental Vessel) Patrick Blackett will be used by the Royal Navy's innovation arm, NavyX, to test state-of-the-art technology (Ben Mitchell/PA)

An experimental warship has been unveiled by the Royal Navy to be used to test state-of-the-art technology, including autonomous systems.

The XV (Experimental Vessel) Patrick Blackett arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base earlier this week.

The 138ft (42m) vessel has been converted from a Dutch-built Damen 4008 Fast Crew Supply Ship and painted in matt black with the insignia X01 on the side.

The XV (Experimental Vessel) Patrick Blackett arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base on Wednesday (Ben Mitchell/PA)

The Navy’s innovation experts, NavyX, will use the 270-tonne ship to test new systems without the need to tie up one of the fleet’s smaller warships.

A spokesman said: “It will be used by the Navy’s experimentation and innovation experts, NavyX, who have been driving innovation across the service and testing new technology, kit and concepts, passing them quickly to the front line.

“The ship, with a crew of five Royal Navy personnel, will have a ‘plug and play’ element to support the Navy’s new Pods (Persistently Operationally Deployed Systems) concept, which means it can be adapted to the specific trials or experiments it’s carrying out, including testing drones and autonomous vessels and AI decision-making.

“It will also have container secure points on the work deck so a range of payloads can be embarked, offering flexibility and a modern approach to testing.”

NavyX plans for the XV Patrick Blackett to take part in Royal Navy and Nato exercises, with the possibility of it being upgraded to run autonomous technology.

The XV (Experimental Vessel) Patrick Blackett will be used by the Royal Navy's innovation arm, NavyX, to test state-of-the-art technology (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Colonel Tom Ryall, head of NavyX, said: “The arrival of this vessel is a pivotal moment for NavyX’s ability to deliver output for the Royal Navy.

“She will give us greater flexibility to experiment with novel military capabilities, and accelerate new technology, kit and concepts to the front line.”

The ship is named after former sailor and physicist Patrick Blackett, who won the Nobel Prize for physics in 1948.

He served in the Royal Navy in the First World War and made a major contribution in the Second World War, advising on military strategy, and became the admiralty’s first director of operational research.

