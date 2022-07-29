Climate-friendly heating sources proposed for newbuilds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climate-friendly heating sources proposed for newbuilds

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.42pm
The plans would mean direct emissions heating systems would be replaced by alternatives such as solar energy (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The plans would mean direct emissions heating systems would be replaced by alternatives such as solar energy (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Scottish Government has published proposals for all new buildings to be fitted with climate-friendly alternatives to fossil fuel heating systems.

The New Building Heat Standard (Part 2) consultation has set out plans which would mean direct emissions heating systems would no longer be installed in homes or non-domestic buildings warranted from April 2024.

Instead, the systems would be replaced by alternatives such as heat pumps, solar and electric energy.

Patrick Harvie, zero carbon buildings minister, visited Saughton Park and Gardens in Edinburgh on Friday, where two ground source heat pumps provide heat to the buildings.

Patrick Harvie
Patrick Harvie said ‘bold, ambitious steps’ are required to meet emissions targets (PA)

The Scottish Greens co-leader urged both individuals and organisations to get involved in the consultation and share their views.

Mr Harvie said: “Scotland’s homes and buildings account for approximately a fifth of all our emissions, and we know that we need to take bold, ambitious steps to ensure we meet our climate obligations.

“New buildings will lead the way in cutting emissions, and earlier this year we published new energy standards that will cut emissions of all new-build homes by nearly a third.

“The proposed regulations are another major change to achieve our climate targets and make our homes and buildings warmer, greener and cheaper to run.”

The consultation is set to run for 12 weeks until October 20.

