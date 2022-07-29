Truss not ‘complacent’ after winning Wallace’s backing in race for No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss not ‘complacent’ after winning Wallace’s backing in race for No 10

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 4.18pm Updated: July 29 2022, 4.26pm
Liz Truss speaking at an event at Breckland Council in Dereham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss has said she is not “complacent” about her prospects in the race for No 10 after winning Ben Wallace’s backing.

The Tory leadership hopeful’s campaign was boosted by a major endorsement from the Defence Secretary on Thursday.

It came after she and rival Rishi Sunak faced a grilling from voters in the first official hustings with Conservative Party members in Leeds.

Asked during a visit to Norfolk on Friday if she was confident she was now set to win the leadership contest, she said: “I’m not at all complacent. I’m fighting for every vote across the country.”

She added: “I’m delighted to have the support of Ben Wallace. We’ve worked very closely together. He’s been a fantastic defence secretary for our country.”

Meanwhile, in a thinly veiled swipe at the former chancellor’s record, she warned it would be “risky” for the country to continue along the current economic path.

Ms Truss insisted the way to get growth is to “help people and businesses keep more of their own money”, saying the “number one priority should be avoiding recession”.

She said: “What is risky is carrying on on the same economic path, which is currently forecast to lead us to recession. That is the risk.

“What I’m talking about is unleashing opportunity, unleashing growth, keeping taxes low. That will see the economy grow, and it will see us being able to pay back our debt quicker.”

Liz Truss arriving to speak at an event at Breckland Council in Dereham, Norfolk
Liz Truss arriving to speak at an event in Dereham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Truss also committed to “challenging the current orthodoxy around investment spending”, with more going into “left-behind areas”.

Mr Sunak is set to face veteran political journalist Andrew Neil for a crunch interview on Friday – an opportunity Channel 4 said Ms Truss had so far declined earlier this week.

Asked if she will be watching, Ms Truss said she will be celebrating her wedding anniversary.

She told reporters: “It’s my wedding anniversary today. So I’ll be celebrating 22 years of being married to my husband.”

Earlier, Mr Wallace accused Mr Sunak of trying to block “vital” defence money during his time as chancellor.

In a series of interviews on Friday, the defence secretary explained the reasons he had thrown his support behind Ms Truss.

He told Sky News she recognised “the threats we face every day” need to be “funded properly”, pointing to her commitment to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030.

He also said that without any prompting or asking, Ms Truss wrote a letter to the Prime Minister saying that defence needed more money.

In contrast Mr Sunak, the defence secretary said, tried to block “vital” defence money in 2019, only to find himself overruled by the PM.

Mr Wallace was asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari how obstructive the former chancellor was in granting more money to the armed forces.

He replied: “I don’t think he was obstructive…”

When pressed further, he said: “I mean, the multi-year settlement that we got was not what the Treasury had wanted.

Ben Wallace
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“They wanted a one-year settlement. This was back in 2019, I think. It was vital that we got a multi-year settlement.

“The Prime Minister effectively asserted his authority and made sure that’s what happened.”

Mr Ferrari asked: “But Mr Sunak was not in support?”

Mr Wallace said: “Not that I remember.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said Mr Sunak would be a “fine member of anybody’s Cabinet”, but added: “For me, Liz is the one that I think will do best by defence of this nation, by investing in it.”

The two Tory leadership hopefuls were questioned separately on an array of policy areas in Thursday’s hustings – as well as their predictions for the women’s Euro 2022 final.

The event, hosted by Mr Ferrari, was the first of 12 sessions for the party faithful across the country to question the final two contenders, before voting for the next Tory leader and prime minister closes on September 2.

Conservative leadership bid
Presenter Nick Ferrari speaking to Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak (Owen Humphreys/PA)

While they did not address one another directly, tax continued to be a significant dividing line between them.

Mr Sunak said he would not “embark on a spree, borrowing tens and tens of billions of pounds of unfunded promises and put them on the country’s credit card”.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss criticised windfall taxes – something Mr Sunak imposed as a one-off on energy companies as chancellor.

She said: “I don’t believe in windfall taxes because they put off future investment.

“What we should be doing is encouraging Shell and other companies to invest in the United Kingdom, because we need to get our productivity up, we need capital investment.”

