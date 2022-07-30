Holyrood ministers send support to Team Scotland at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has sent a message of support from the Scottish Government to athletes representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Robertson, who will be attending events at the Games next week, said he hoped Team Scotland would find inspiration from their record success at the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow in 2014.

“Scotland is fully behind all those representing our country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and I want to offer my best wishes to competitors from across the Commonwealth taking part in this year’s games,” he said.

“The 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was a superb, inspiring and enriching event for us all and I hope that many of the athletes competing in Birmingham will draw on that inspiration, including inspiring those Scottish athletes to bring medals home.

“Major events enrich our cultural and sporting life, and the start of Birmingham 2022 also coincides with a countdown to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

“From August 3 to 13 2023, Scotland will host the biggest cycling event ever held with 13 World Championships combining into one mega event, so let’s capitalise on the excitement of this year’s Games and look forward to the Championships next year.”

Sports minister Maree Todd officially opened Scotland House, the Scottish Government’s Games base, and was in attendance for the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Ms Todd said: “It has been a pleasure to be at the Commonwealth Games to welcome the athletes competing on behalf of Team Scotland.

“Seeing their dedication and hard work paying off as they participate at this sporting level is inspiring.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is also set to attend the launch of a new campaign from Athletics Trust Scotland at Scotland House, in addition to seeing some of Team Scotland in action on August 6.