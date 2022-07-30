Hosts of Ukrainians in UK to receive government praise for generosity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hosts of Ukrainians in UK to receive government praise for generosity

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 12.05am
Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People across the UK who have given sanctuary to more than 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict are to receive a letter of thanks from the Ukrainian and British governments.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko and Refugees Minister Lord Harrington will send letters to sponsors and families this week to praise them for contributing to “the UK’s largest offer of help to people fleeing war since 1945”.

Some 104,000 people have arrived in Britain after the Government’s Ukraine visa schemes were launched in March, including 31,300 under the family scheme, and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

Overall, there have been almost 200,000 visa applications, meaning just over half of those who have applied have arrived in Britain, according to figures published by the Home Office and UK Visas and Immigration.

The letter is expected to say: “You have saved lives, given hope, and offered sanctuary to people in desperate need.

“This represents the UK’s largest offer of help to people fleeing war since 1945.”

Mr Prystaiko said: “I know it is not easy to host displaced people from a different culture, an unfamiliar background, speaking a foreign language and most importantly deeply troubled and hurt…

“The ties between our nations, our governments have never been closer.

“This is because of each and everyone of you, your generosity, patience, kindness.”

Lord Harrington hailed the “limitless generosity and compassion of the British people”, adding: “I cannot thank the British public enough for their steadfast goodwill in opening their doors to people from Ukraine and welcoming them into their communities.”

Ukraine visa-holders arrived in the UK
(PA Graphics)

Under the visa schemes, Ukrainians fleeing the conflict are allowed to come to Britain for up to three years.

The family scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to join other family already living in the UK, while the sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to Britain if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation.

Homes for Ukraine this week expanded to consider new applications under the sponsorship scheme from unaccompanied children who wish to come to Britain without a parent or guardian, providing they have parental consent.

