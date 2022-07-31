No second Scottish independence referendum on my watch, says Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

No second Scottish independence referendum on my watch, says Liz Truss

By Press Association
July 31 2022, 12.24pm Updated: July 31 2022, 1.24pm
Liz Truss said she will not grant the authority for Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum if she becomes prime minister (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Liz Truss said she will not grant the authority for Holyrood to hold a second independence referendum if she becomes prime minister (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Liz Truss has pledged that there will be no second Scottish independence referendum if she wins the Tory leadership contest.

The Foreign Secretary told the Sunday Telegraph that she will refuse another vote if she becomes prime minister.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said last month that she intends to hold another independence referendum on October 19 2023.

Earlier this month, Boris Johnson formally rejected a call from the First Minister for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a second vote.

The Prime Minister told Ms Sturgeon in a letter: “I have carefully considered the arguments you set out for a transfer of power from the UK Parliament to the Scottish Parliament to hold another referendum on independence.

“As our country faces unprecedented challenges at home and abroad, I cannot agree that now is the time to return to a question which was clearly answered by the people of Scotland in 2014.”

The Supreme Court is now set to hear arguments on whether a referendum could be held without Westminster’s backing on October 11 and 12.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon intends to hold a second vote on Scottish independence in October 2023 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Truss told the Sunday Telegraph that if succeeds Mr Johnson as prime minister, “there will be no second Scottish independence referendum on my watch”.

“Scottish nationalists accepted that their referendum was a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I will hold them to that,” she said.

“I will work to strengthen our whole union. As prime minister, I will do what is necessary and right to defend our union, just as I have already done on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

She added: “The SNP lost the 2014 referendum and Nicola Sturgeon is now leading a campaign of deception to steamroller the UK and break up the Union.

“But I am completely clear that there will be no second Scottish independence referendum on my watch.

“The Scottish Independence Referendum Bill isn’t legal and it will be invalidated if passed by the Scottish Parliament. When Westminster devolved power to Scotland, it did not include the ability to hold valid referenda to break up the Union.

“Any Scotland independence referendum would need to be authorised by the Westminster Parliament. If I become prime minister, I would not grant that authority.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “It is crystal clear that the people of Scotland and Scottish democracy mean nothing to either of the contenders for next Tory prime minister.

“But people across Scotland will not stand for yet another Tory prime minister we didn’t vote for denying the cast-iron mandate to hold an independence referendum of a government and parliament we overwhelmingly voted for.

“With each day that passes, both Tory candidates are showing how out of touch they are with people across Scotland as they prioritise trying to outdo each other on Brexit, ducking their duties to support struggling households, and standing in the way of Scotland’s right to choose its future – Scotland deserves so much better.

“Scots voted for the chance to choose a better future in an independence referendum and – whoever becomes the next leader of the Tories – that future as a wealthier, fairer and more equal independent country is more vital than ever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier