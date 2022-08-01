Lord Hague urges Tories to back ‘highly disciplined, rational’ Sunak for PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lord Hague urges Tories to back ‘highly disciplined, rational’ Sunak for PM

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 12.20pm
Ex-Tory leader Lord Hague (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Ex-Tory leader Lord Hague (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Former Conservative leader William Hague has urged party members to back the “highly disciplined” and “rational” Rishi Sunak in an almost six-minute long video message.

As ballot papers for the leadership contest start landing on the doormats of Tory party members, Lord Hague pleaded with the grassroots, arguing the former chancellor is the best choice for prime minister.

In a video message, published by The Telegraph, the ex-Tory leader described how Mr Sunak, who was “new to farming issues”, “not local” and from “an ethnic minority”, ended up replacing him as MP for Richmond in Yorkshire when he did not stand for re-election in 2015.

Reminiscing about the campaign, he said: “I have campaigned with literally thousands of candidates. I have mentored dozens.

Rishi Sunak visits Pickhill Church of England Primary School
Rishi Sunak during a QandA with pupils from the Pickhill Church of England Primary School near Thirsk, North Yorkshire, while on a visit to his Richmond constituency (Ian Lamming/PA)

“It was soon apparent that this one was the most assiduous and effective I had ever known.

“If I said he should visit someone in the hills, he would be there the next day for hours, just listening to them.

“He has a hunger to learn, to understand.

“One day, when I suggested he take it easy after a late event, he said he was getting up at 5am to join a farmer milking cows.

“‘You don’t really have to do that’, I assured him. ‘I know’, he said, ‘but I really want to know what it’s like. I’ve got to understand for myself’.”

The video also featured Richmond constituents, with one saying: “He (Rishi Sunak) is an icon up here.”

Lord Hague, who spoke from what appeared to be his study, concluded: “Having grown to admire him through months of touring Yorkshire villages together, I almost don’t wish on him this position, one of the hardest jobs in the world at the worst moment in decades.

“But then I think about the next prime minister, sitting late at night in Downing Street, working out how to help people with energy bills, sort out the Northern Ireland Protocol, maintain the unity of the West.

“The best hope is a highly disciplined, rational individual, one who always does their utmost to understand… such a person is a very rare find in British politics. Members should realise that they have one in their midst. His name is Rishi Sunak. He has my full support.”

Lord Hague led the Conservative Party from 1997 to 2001.

From 2010 to 2014 he served as foreign secretary, and between 2014 and 2015 he was leader of the House of Commons.

He was awarded a life peerage in the 2015 Dissolution Honours List.

The video, which featured the official logo of Mr Sunak’s campaign, was shared on Twitter by several of his supporters.

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tweeted: “Rishi is an exceptional colleague & MP and the best candidate to become our next Prime Minister.

“Just ask William Hague and the people of Richmond.”

Oliver Dowden, who stepped down as party chairman after the Tories’ double by-election defeat, wrote: “Serious times require serious leadership.

“As Lord Hague says that’s Rishi Sunak.”

