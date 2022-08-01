Piers Morgan jokes Russia is not on his ‘vacation to-do list’ after sanction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Piers Morgan jokes Russia is not on his ‘vacation to-do list’ after sanction

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 8.26pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Piers Morgan has joked that Russia was not on his “immediate vacation to-do list” after the country banned him from entering.

The TalkTV presenter, 57, appears on a list of 39 newly sanctioned individuals no longer allowed to visit the Russian Federation.

On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry also barred journalists including BBC presenter Huw Edwards, ITV’s Robert Peston and head of Sky News, John Ryley.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

The former tabloid editor recently hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, on his TalkTV weeknight show.

The interview saw Mr Zelensky describe Boris Johnson as a “big friend of Ukraine” and call for him not to “disappear” after he stands down as Prime Minister following the end of the Tory party leadership contest.

On Instagram, Morgan shared a photo of the list of newly sanctioned individuals and quipped: “Putin took my Zelensky interview well…”

Last year, the presenter made headlines after leaving Good Morning Britain following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

His show on TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored, launched in April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier