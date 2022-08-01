John Swinney: Scotland doesn’t have same budget flexibility as UK government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Swinney: Scotland doesn’t have same budget flexibility as UK government

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.11am Updated: August 2 2022, 8.58am
Deputy First Minister John Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA)
Deputy first minister John Swinney said Scotland does not have the same “flexibility” within its budget to react to inflationary pressures as the UK government does.

On Monday, Mr Swinney called for the UK Government to provide additional funding to increase public sector pay and said a failure to do this could result in cuts to services.

Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Monday evening, Mr Swinney said the situation facing the public purse in Scotland had “changed dramatically” over the last few months.

“When the funding settlements for Scotland were agreed at the end of last year, the events of the last few months have changed dramatically the economic outlook, particularly in relation to inflationary pressures, both on government and individuals within our society through the cost of living,” he said.

Mr Swinney argued that as a result of this, the Scottish Government were having to wrestle with “much higher” public pay demands.

The deputy first minister would not reveal how much he had asked the UK government to provide because the Scottish Government were still engaged in pay negotiations.

However, opponents accused the Scottish Government of financial mismanagement and said the money should come from their own budget.

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “This is about SNP priorities and mis-priorities. Where they are putting the money and how they are spending it and now, all they are trying to do is create another grievance, another reason to blame Westminster when this all falls down to mismanagement by the SNP.”

Jamie Halcro Johnston Scottish Conservative MSP accused the SNP of creating another grievance around spending (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Daniel Johnson, Scottish Labour’s finance spokesperson, accused both the Scottish and UK governments of blaming each other for their collective failure.

Daniel Johnson MSP said Westminster and Holyrood should 'stop blaming each other' (Lesley Martin/PA)

He said: “It is the SNP who have for almost 15 years failed to value public sector workers or prioritise fair pay deals for them, all while the Tories have presided over a massive transfer of wealth to top earners.

“To fix this we need an economy that is growing and relentlessly focused on giving everyone a chance to succeed. Neither the SNP or the Tories are willing or able to use the powers at Holyrood or Westminster to do that.”

Mr Swinney responded, saying: “We have a fixed budget Scotland, it is fixed largely by the block grant that comes from the United Kingdom Government, and we’ve made our choices within that budget during the course of the last few months.”

He also ruled out increasing income tax, saying it was “against the law” as the Scottish Government are “obliged by law” to set the rate at the beginning of the financial year and it cannot be changed.

The Treasury ruled out sending any extra funding to Holyrood, adding: ““We have provided the Scottish Government with a record £41 billion per year for the next three years, the highest spending review settlement since devolution.

“As a result, the Scottish Government is receiving around £126 per person for every £100 per person of equivalent UK Government spending in England over the next three years.”

Mr Swinney was asked about allegations surrounding former North Lanarkshire council leader Jordan Linden after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

He said: “Any complaint that comes forward about anyone’s behaviour in connection with the SNP must be fully and properly investigated.

“I don’t have access to all of the information in relation to this particular case.

“But what I think is important is whenever any issues are raised about an individual’s conduct it should be fully properly and transparently investigated and any necessary action should be taken at the time.”

