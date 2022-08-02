Sunak tax promises dismissed as ‘fantasy’ by Truss ally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak tax promises dismissed as ‘fantasy’ by Truss ally

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 9.54am Updated: August 2 2022, 10.00am
Rishi Sunak’s tax-cutting pledge is a ‘fantasy’, Liz Truss supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg said as the two Conservative Party leadership campaigns clashed (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s tax-cutting pledge is a ‘fantasy’, Liz Truss supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg said as the two Conservative Party leadership campaigns clashed (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s tax-cutting pledge is a “fantasy”, a prominent ally of Liz Truss said as the two Conservative Party leadership campaigns clashed.

Senior minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, a supporter of Ms Truss, said Mr Sunak’s promise to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 16p by 2029 is “the greatest fairytale”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss’s plans to save £11 billion a year largely by cutting the wages of public sector workers were condemned by unions, paving the way for a potentially fraught relationship with Whitehall if she becomes prime minister.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss has promised a ‘war on Whitehall waste’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Former chancellor Mr Sunak is hoping to make up ground on Ms Truss during a key week in the contest to be the next prime minister, with a hustings on Monday night being followed by three further head-to-head clashes over the coming days.

As well as hustings on Wednesday and Friday, the two contenders to replace Boris Johnson in No 10 will also face off in a Sky TV debate on Thursday.

The Sunak campaign had hoped that his pledge to cut income tax would boost his chances as Tory Party members receive their postal votes.

Downing Street turmoil
Jacob Rees-Mogg condemned Rishi Sunak’s tax pledges (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Mr Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “I think suggesting there will be income tax cuts many, many years into the future is the finest fantasy.

“Making suggestions that tax will be cut in the years to come is the greatest fairytale.”

He also highlighted Mr Sunak’s key role in the Johnson administration which put up taxes to the highest level for 70 years to help cover the cost of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

Mr Rees-Mogg told Times Radio: “That’s where his proposal to cut VAT by 5% on domestic fuel and get it to zero is so surprising, because he was very strongly opposing that when the Prime Minister was suggesting it.

“To then come up with it now is surprising, let’s just leave it at that.”

Former Cabinet minister Liam Fox, an ally of Mr Sunak, defended the former chancellor’s approach to the public finances and dismissed suggestions that his campaign is struggling.

He told GB News: “You don’t borrow for tax cuts, you don’t max out on the country’s credit card today and leave it to the next generation, you make sure you’ve got the public finances sorted and then you give tax cuts which – as Mrs Thatcher said – have to be earned, not given.”

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 8, 2021
Liam Fox denied that Rishi Sunak’s campaign is ‘tanking’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Sunak won the parliamentary stage of the Tory leadership contest but pollsters, pundits and bookmakers have suggested he is struggling to match Ms Truss’s appeal with the Conservative members who will decide the next prime minister.

But Dr Fox said: “The campaign is not tanking. If you look at the poll of actual Conservative councillors at the weekend there was a two-point gap, with 31% undecided.

“I think it’s the case that Tory Party members are a lot more circumspect than a lot of the London media expected them to be.”

Ms Truss’s latest major policy announcement is a plan to tackle “Whitehall waste”, although the bulk of the savings would come from an end to national pay deals across the public sector,  potentially meaning civil servants, teachers and nurses in cheaper areas are paid less than in more costly parts of the country.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, said: “As the Government faces the huge challenges posed by a new war on mainland Europe and recovering from Covid backlogs, what we need from a prime minister is solutions for the 21st century, not recycled failed policies and tired rhetoric from the 1980s.”

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union, said: “Liz Truss has spent the last few weeks trashing the record of her own Government. Judging by this vacuous attempt to garner headlines friendly to her selectorate, she plans more of the same economically illiterate and insulting ideological nonsense that this Government has been churning out in recent years.”

The Truss campaign was boosted by the endorsement of Penny Mordaunt, her former leadership rival.

The trade minister joined forces with Ms Truss little more than a fortnight after allies of the Foreign Secretary denied involvement in a “black ops” campaign against the Portsmouth North MP.

Ms Truss also indicated that she would not proceed with plans to introduce a ban on buy-one-get-one-free promotions or more sin taxes on unhealthy foods.

In an interview with The Mail+, she said of taxes on products high in fat, sugar or salt: “There is definitely enough of that… Those taxes are over.”

She added: “Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer, no.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]