Truss and Sunak commit to No 10 reception for triumphant Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss and Sunak commit to No 10 reception for triumphant Lionesses

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 11.14am Updated: August 2 2022, 11.44am
Beth Mead lifts the trophy during a fan celebration to commemorate England’s Euro 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square (Steven Paston/PA)
Beth Mead lifts the trophy during a fan celebration to commemorate England’s Euro 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square (Steven Paston/PA)

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have both committed to hosting a reception for the victorious Lionesses at No 10 if they are chosen to be the next prime minister.

Unlike other successful sporting teams, the winning England squad will not be honoured with a visit to Downing Street this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was at the funeral of Northern Ireland peace process architect Lord Trimble on Monday, and is due to go on holiday from Wednesday to Sunday.

Both remaining candidates for Tory leader have now pledged to host the Euro 22 champions at No 10 if they secure the top job.

Foreign Secretary Ms Truss has also promised to ensure the team are “recognised for their historic victory in a suitable way”, amid calls for them to be honoured.

A spokesperson for the Truss campaign said: “The Lionesses have been an inspiration to our nation.

“Liz will host a reception in No 10 if she is prime minister in September and her government would ensure the Lionesses are recognised for their historic victory in a suitable way.”

Mr Sunak’s team said he would also host the Lionesses at Downing Street if made prime minister.

Asked on Monday if Mr Johnson would back damehoods for the team following their win at Wembley, his official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister would definitely want to see the team receive the recognition they rightly deserve for their historic victory.

“On honours specifically, there is obviously a process that is a matter for the independent honours committee, but clearly the public want to see (the) Lionesses receive recognition.”

The England men’s cricket team were invited to Downing Street following their win in the Ashes in 2005, as were the men’s Rugby World Cup victors in 2003.

The women’s national rugby and cricket teams have also previously been honoured with receptions at No 10.

In addition to calling for the Lionesses to receive honours for their Euros win, Labour has urged the Government to capitalise on England’s success to ensure young girls who are now inspired to get playing can go on to become stars.

Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, accused the Tories of having a “terrible record of building on our sports stars’ success with a real and lasting legacy”.

But the Department for Culture, Media and Sport hit back, saying: “We strongly reject these assertions.”

“Ministers continue to promote women’s sport as a top priority and are committed to using the power of the Lionesses’ success to keep pushing to level the playing field,” a spokesperson said.

“We stood by women’s football during the pandemic, with £2.9 million in grants to the Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship.

“We put £4.6 million towards the staging of Euro 2022, recently confirmed that the Women’s World Cup and Women’s Euros have been added to the list of events that must be made available to free-to-air television broadcasters, and announced a review of the domestic women’s game that will launch later this summer.

“Right now, we’re investing an extra £230 million into building or upgrading up to 8,000 grassroots facilities by 2025, to ensure we continue to develop the talent of the future and build on the class of 2022’s success.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier