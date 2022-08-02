Liz Truss to face GB News audience for live questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liz Truss to face GB News audience for live questions

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 7.22pm
Liz Truss (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Liz Truss (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

Liz Truss has agreed to face questions from a GB News audience as she continues her campaign for the Tory leadership.

The Foreign Secretary has agreed to take questions live from an audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, a so-called red wall seat.

The People’s Forum With Liz Truss will be broadcast live on GB News at 5pm on August 10 and is due to last an hour.

The channel said it has also invited Rishi Sunak, Ms Truss’s rival for the Tory leadership, to take part in a similar event on a separate night.

Ms Truss said: “I am looking forward to talking to GB News viewers and our members in the heart of our red wall and taking their questions.

“As prime minister, I will work tirelessly to deliver for those who voted for us across the red wall, including those who put their trust in us for the first time in 2019.”

GB News said audience members will represent a cross-section of political opinion and will ask questions on a range of topics including Brexit, migration, tax, and law and order.

The event will be hosted by journalist and presenter Alastair Stewart, who said: “This is a People’s Debate where we will hear their questions and hear the candidates’ answers. I’m just an honest broker – an impartial referee. I can’t wait.”

Last week Channel 4 said Ms Truss had not accepted an invitation to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Andrew Neil, which Mr Sunak accepted.

