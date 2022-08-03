MSP urges Scots to have their say on disability commissioner proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSP urges Scots to have their say on disability commissioner proposal

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.40am
Scottish Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour is calling for more responses to his Disability Commissioner (Scotland) Bill (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Scottish Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour is calling for more responses to his Disability Commissioner (Scotland) Bill (Russell Cheyne/PA)

A Scottish Conservative MSP has urged Scots to have their say on proposals that would see the appointment of a disability commissioner as a consultation closes on Wednesday.

Jeremy Balfour says responses to his Disability Commissioner (Scotland) Bill have so far been “positive”, with support coming from organisations including MS Society Scotland and Camphill Scotland.

The Lothian MSP is now encouraging those who have not already responded to have their say in order for him to present the strongest possible backing to Holyrood as he seeks cross-party support.

A disability commissioner would play a similar role to that of the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, and would act as a port of call for people with a disability – whether physical, learning or hidden.

They would also promote the rights of disabled people in Scotland.

Mr Balfour says the pandemic highlighted the inequalities faced by disabled people, and thanked everyone who has responded to the consultation, which opened on May 12, so far.

He said: “We must urgently do more to support disabled people across Scotland and I thank everyone who has taken the time to respond to my proposals so far.

“The responses to date have been positive but I encourage everyone who has not yet had their say on the Bill to do so now, as the consultation period is coming to a close.

“The Covid pandemic highlighted the major inequalities still being faced by those with disabilities in Scotland. The appointment of an independent disability commissioner would give people with disabilities an individual to turn to for support as well as knowing this individual will be dedicated to promoting and safeguarding their rights.

“Securing even more responses will allow me to present this bill to the Scottish Parliament with the strongest possible backing and I hope it will secure cross-party support from my fellow MSPs.

“The needs of our disabled people have been neglected for far too long but I hope that the appointment of a disability commissioner will go a long way to righting some of those wrongs.”

