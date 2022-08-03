Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Service sector at worst point since Alpha variant lockdown, survey suggests

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 10.34am
The sector faced pressure from the increasing costs of living (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK’s service sector has seen its worst month since the Alpha variant of Covid-19 forced most of the country into lockdown 17 months ago.

A new survey has estimated that growth in the sector is at the lowest it has been since February 2021, as the cost-of-living crisis makes customers tighten their belts.

The monthly S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey hit 52.6 in July, from 54.3 a month earlier.

It still shows growth in the sector – anything above 50 is positive – but analysts had expected better.

According to a consensus supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics, the score was predicted to be 53.3.

“UK service providers reported their worst month for business activity expansion since the national lockdown in February 2021,” said Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Inflation and the cost-of-living squeeze increased economic uncertainty for the sector, the report found. As a result they struggled to attract new business.

Meanwhile, companies continued to face higher costs and to charge their customers more.

Fuel and utility bills pushed up costs for businesses both directly and indirectly, despite inflation easing from recent records in May and June.

“The most encouraging development during July was a considerable slowdown in input cost inflation since the previous month, likely reflecting lower commodity prices and a gradual easing of global supply shortages,” Mr Moore said.

“Overall cost burdens rose to the smallest extent seen so far in 2022, despite widespread reports citing pressure on operating expenses from higher fuel bills and staff wages.”

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “A period of relative stability in terms of supply chain disruption was also a plus point, according to survey respondents.

“However, after the scramble to regain the heights in activity during the Covid bounceback loses momentum, the UK marketplace will have to improve much more to avoid a prolonged summer of discontent.”

