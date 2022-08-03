Sluggish productivity and inequalities slowing UK economic growth, warns OECD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Sluggish productivity and inequalities slowing UK economic growth, warns OECD

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 12.49pm
Sluggish productivity and regional and gender disparities are slowing economic growth, a new report has found (Rui Vieira/PA))
Sluggish productivity and regional and gender disparities are slowing economic growth, a new report has found (Rui Vieira/PA))

Sluggish productivity across the UK as well as regional and gender disparities are slowing economic growth, a new report has found.

The UK economy has recovered to pre-pandemic levels but high energy prices and the rising cost of living are slowing growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said.

The UK faces a combination of rocketing energy costs, increasing global prices of goods and services, and economic uncertainty fuelled by the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) will reach a standstill with completely flat growth in 2023, according to the latest forecast.

But improving “sluggish” productivity and reducing regional and gender disparities can help keep the economy’s recovery on track, the international organisation said.

OECD’s secretary-general Mathias Cormann said: “Like other economies around the world, the UK economy faces a number of headwinds, with pre-existing structural challenges magnified by the pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

“The key to stronger economic growth and better opportunities will be stronger growth in productivity.”

Despite the Government’s plans to “level up” the UK by improving productivity and living standards in regional areas, the OECD said poorer local areas are still missing out on much-needed funding.

And women’s skills are not being fully utilised in the labour market with three times more women working part-time than men and mothers more likely than fathers to reduce working hours after having children, it added.

The knock-on effect of gender earnings gaps means productivity growth is slower than it could be, the report concluded.

The OECD said there should be greater funding to reduce the cost of good-quality childcare and the paternity pay cap should be increased to help close gender gaps in the workplace.

It also urged the Government’s “levelling up” plans to be better streamlined, well targeted, and to focus on improving productivity in lagging regions.

Economists at the body stressed that the Government should stick to its investment plans, amid a Conservative leadership battle which has seen both hopeful candidates for prime minister launch plans for significant tax breaks across UK industry.

