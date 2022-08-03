Scottish Labour unveils proposals to end culture of ‘secret Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Labour unveils proposals to end culture of ‘secret Scotland’

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 1.37pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar revealed his proposals for greater transparency on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar revealed his proposals for greater transparency on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Anas Sarwar has pledged an overhaul to transparency and accountability in the Scottish Parliament in a bid to prevent what he branded a “culture of secrecy and cover-up”.

The Scottish Labour leader launched the second of a series of papers setting out Labour’s proposals to reform and renew the role Scottish politics plays in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Mr Sarwar suggested that despite the expectation that both Holyrood and Westminster were intended to build public trust in politics, events over the years have instead let to “a spectre of sleaze”.

To tackle this, the party has put forward a number of recommendations to enhance scrutiny, strengthen committees, improve the effectiveness of parliamentary business and boost transparency through changes to Freedom of Information laws and the introduction of parliamentary privilege.

Scottish Parliament chamber
Scottish Labour is seeking to improve transparency and accountability in Holyrood (Andy Buchanan/PA)

It also proposed implementing rules to ensure MSPs elected into the Scottish Parliament regard that role as being a full-time one rather than lending time towards second jobs.

Mr Sarwar additionally called on Holyrood to strengthen its FOI legislation by extending it to all bodies that provide a public service and create a presumption in favour of proactive publication of public information.

Doing so will put an end to “secret Scotland”, he said.

“The people of Scotland deserve a Scottish Parliament that is open and transparent for all.

“However, when you have a Government which actively seeks to avoid scrutiny and backbenchers who suspend their responsibilities in the name of party interest, then the system needs to be reformed.

“Committees have been ignored, processes run roughshod over, and the responsibility to be truly accountable to Parliament, the press and the public has been ignored by SNP ministers.

“All the while, a spectre of sleaze has cast its shadow over Scottish politics.

“We can’t allow a culture of cover-up to weaken the faith of the people of Scotland in their Parliament.

“That’s why, today, I am outlining a series of reforms to end the SNP’s secret Scotland and strengthen Scottish democracy.

“This much-needed reform of freedom of information law is only the start of the fight back.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland already has the most open and far-reaching FOI legislation in the UK.

“In addition to responding to over 4,000 requests in the last year, the Scottish Government proactively publishes all responses, going beyond what is legally required of us and, in addition, we regularly publish a huge volume of information across all areas of policy and Government activity.

“All public bodies are already covered by freedom of information law and we are currently considering the extension of FOISA (the Freedom of Information Scotland Act) to additional organisations providing public services.

“Furthermore, we have plans already in place to consult later this year to gather views on how access to information rights can be further protected and strengthened in Scotland.”

